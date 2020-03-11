'Catholics for Trump' event in Milwaukee postponed because of coronavirus and will be rescheduled
The Trump campaign said it made the move “out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus outbreak,” and will reschedule the event.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
