Castle Rock Realty pledges $15,000 to Mile Bluff Building Campaign

Recently, Castle Rock Realty made a $15,000 commitment to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s For You. With You. capital fundraising campaign. The campaign is raising funds to support the medical center’s two-phased expansion project that begins with transforming the former Mauston Shopko building into a healthcare facility.

“At Castle Rock Realty, we firmly believe that every community deserves access to top-notch healthcare, no matter its size,” said owner and broker, Bobbi Brandt. “Supporting Mile Bluff Medical Center’s initiative aligns perfectly with our values of community growth and accessible healthcare for all. Knowing that our support directly impacts our loved ones and neighbors, makes this endeavor even more meaningful.”

Currently referred to as the Gateway Building, the former Mauston Shopko will be the new home to Mile Bluff’s urgent care, retail pharmacy, and dialysis services. Also included in the expansion project, is the remodeling of Mile Bluff’s Emergency Department. These new spaces will improve efficiency, privacy, safety and the overall experience for both patients and staff members.

With its location in one of Mauston’s busiest areas, the Gateway building will increase access to healthcare services for both residents and tourists alike. “Seeing a vacant building transformed into a vital healthcare hub is incredibly rewarding, and we’re thrilled to play a part in it,” said Brandt. “The project improves healthcare outcomes and has a positive economic impact by keeping vital services within our community. It’s a win-win situation that strengthens our town’s foundation and enhances quality of life.”

Including the purchase of the building, the estimated cost to remodel Gateway and the Emergency Department is $17 million. To help offset costs, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign – For You. With You – with the goal of raising $5 million to support this project.

“Castle Rock Realty’s decision to support this project, truly embodies the spirit of philanthropy,” said Katie Nuttall, director of Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation. “It demonstrates the desire to promote the welfare of others and to improve the community overall. We are grateful to Bobbi and the Castle Rock team for making the decision to support this fundraising initiative.”

If you are grateful for the care you have received at Mile Bluff or want to ensure healthcare services continue to be available locally, please consider supporting Mile Bluff’s expansion project. If you would like to learn more about the fundraising campaign or would like to make a gift, please call the foundation at 608-847-2735 or visit www.milebluff.com/ForYouWithYou.

Source: WRJC.com







