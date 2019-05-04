Cashton Softball Takes 2 Games Against Royall

Cashton got out front early against the Royall Lady Panthers and kept tacking on runs in an 8-2 victory on Friday night in Scenic Bluffs conference Softball action. Cashton got runs in the first and 2nd inning to take an early 2-0 lead. Allison Brownell then added a 2 run home run in the fourth to make it 4-0. Cheyanne Harris and Molly Olson were able to score for the Panthers in the bottom half of inning number 4 on a Kirsten Lunde base hit but Cashton was able to pull away for the 6 run victory. Cashton was able to win earlier in the evening in the completion of a game that began earlier in the season but was postponed in the 4th due to weather. Cashton won that matchup 19-9.

Source: WRJC.com





