CASHTON MAN SENTENCED TO 31 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX CRIMES

Today, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger announced

Jerome Leuck, age 77, of Cashton was sentenced to 31 years in prison. He will be supervised by

the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 7 years following his release from prison.

Court documents show Leuck was charged in October 2020 with 14 child sex crimes. The

case was tried to a Monroe County jury in January 2023, but a mistrial was declared after the jury

was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Leuck was tried again in November 2023 and found

guilty.

Leuck was sentenced on February 2, 2024, by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard

Radcliffe. Leuck faced a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years. Assistant District

Attorney Sarah Skiles argued for a lengthy prison sentence that would have the effect of confining

Leuck for the remainder of his life. During sentencing, Skiles commented the “State of Wisconsin

now knows who [Leuck] really [is]” and he cannot hide in the darkness anymore. Skiles stated it

was time to acknowledge the unvarnished truth that Leuck is “a pedophile, manipulator, deceiver,

and child rapist.” Skiles said Leuck will no longer hold the victim hostage with this case and that

she will be free while Leuck lives out the remainder of his days in prison. Before handing down the

prison sentence, Judge Radcliffe commended the victim, telling her that she was “brave” and

“strong” and now had the justice she sought for over three years. Following sentencing, Leuck was

taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.

ADA Skiles later stated, “We are grateful the sentence ordered by Judge Radcliffe is more

than the minimum prescribed by law. It recognizes the seriousness of Leuck’s actions and the

profound negative impact of his conduct. This sentence ensures Leuck is forever removed from

our community and cannot further victimize children.”

The investigation of this case was handled by Detective John Brose of the Monroe County

Sheriff’s Office with assistance from social workers in the Department of Human Services from

Monroe and Vernon Counties and the staff of Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center. The

prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles through support

and assistance of the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and with special thanks

to Sara Kast, Anje Schmitz, and Investigator Andrew Kuen. Skiles praised the work of all involved,

“The investigation and prosecution of this case required a collaborative multidisciplinary approach.

An outcome like this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of each

professional.”

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.