Cashton Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

On 4/20/2019 at approximately 7:38 P.M. a single vehicle motorcycle crash occurred on East Salem Ridge Rd in the Webster Township. Kyle Kast 24 of rural Cashton was traveling eastbound when he hit sand and gravel and lost control of his motorcycle and slid on the pavement. Kyle was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Kast was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the LaFarge EMS and the LaFarge Fire Department.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.