Cashton Football 1 Win Away from State

The Cashton High School football team advance to Level 4 of the WIAA Division 7 Football post season tournament downing Potosi/Cassville 15-6 Friday night. The Eagles will have a shot at playing for the State Championship this Friday when the battle Reedsville at Ripon High School Football Field. That game will take place at 7pm.

Source: WRJC.com







