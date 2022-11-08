Cashton & Bangor Advance to Football State Semi-Finals

The Cashton football team ran its way into their 2nd straight D7 State Semi-Final appearance by defeating Black Hawk/Warren (IL) 28-14. Senior running back Colin O’Neil led the way with 199 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on just 24 carries. Ethan Klinkner scored Cashtons 4th touchdown and finished with 41 yards on just 8 carries. Cashton ran for 296yards as a team against the Warriors. Cashton will take on Shiocton in Marshfield Friday night with a trip to Camp Randall and the State Championship game on the line.

One other Scenic Bluffs team will also play for a trip to state on Friday Bangor defeated Pepin/Alma 40-21 they will take on Eau Claire Regis in Arcadia Friday night.

Source: WRJC.com







