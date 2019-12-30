Cashton Area Accident Results in Medical Flight

On December 29, 2019, around 3:48pm, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the State Highway 33 and County Highway D intersection in the Jefferson Township.

Officers located a gray 2016 Kia Sedona with heavy front end damage next to a black 2018 Dodge Journey, also with heavy front end damage, in the northwest ditch. It was found that the gray Kia failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign when traveling north on County Highway D, which was then struck by the oncoming black Dodge that was traveling west.

The driver of the black Dodge was taken to a medical facility by a Gundersen AIR emergency medical helicopter for possible serious injuries, and the passenger was taken to a medical facility by a Sparta Area Ambulance for possible serious injuries. The two occupants of the gray Kia sustained minor injuries, and the driver was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign(causing injury).

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cashton Police Department, Cashton Fire Department, Cashton First Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Gundersen Air, Sparta Area Ambulance, and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The names of the occupants are currently being withheld. The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





