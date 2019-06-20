Cash bond set in sexual assault case against Weston teen outrages some, confuses others
A $1,000 cash bond for Colton Bradberry, 18, who prosecutors say raped a teen while out on bond for another sexual assault, sparked public scorn.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Cash bond set in sexual assault case against Weston teen outrages some, confuses others13 hours ago
- In harm's way: 'Family annihilators' and others put Wisconsin kids in midd...13 hours ago
- Friendship Man Passes Out in Car While Leaving it Running15 hours ago
- Adams Woman Allegedly Elbows Law Enforcement During Dispute15 hours ago
- Missing mother and daughter have been reunited with family in Dale, friend says19 hours ago
- Two Senate Republicans are “no” votes on state budget21 hours ago
- Neitzel (Kraiss), Mary Louise Age 80 of New Lisbon21 hours ago
- State sends out $1.9 billion to schools for high cost programs24 hours ago
- Wisconsin secures settlement funds for victims of ITT Tech loan fraud scheme24 hours ago
- 4-H Clubs Invited to Help Create, Name New Ice Cream Flavor1 day ago
- Cherry Production Was Off During Past Growing Season1 day ago
- WPA Offering Grants for PRRS & PEDv Testing1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.