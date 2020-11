Cases Rise Hospitalizations Rise in Juneau County COVID19 Count Thursday Afternoon 11/5

The Juneau County Health Department reported 35 new cases of COVID19 Thursday afternoon. Juneau County now has 238 active cases. Juneau County also saw its hospitalizations increase to 9. The County now has had a total of 971 cases with 469 recoveries.

