Cases and testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continue to decline

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,579 on Wednesday, as testing continues to decline. The seven day positivity rate of those tested was 26 percent and has also been declining over the past month. The state Department of Health Services reports there have been 4,614 deaths in the state, with […]

Source: WRN.com







