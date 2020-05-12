Carter, Emma H age 90 of New Lisbon

Emma H. Carter age 90 of New Lisbon, WI died on Saturday May 9th, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

A Graveside service will take place on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00AM at the New Lisbon City Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to the graveside from 10:30AM until the time of Service. Pastor John Barker presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







