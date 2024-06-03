Carter, Christine Age 75 of Lyndon Station

A funeral service for Christine (Treganza) Carter, age 75 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Conway-Picha Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest following the service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station.

Chris is survived by her husband Donald, daughter Jody (Derrick) Gwin, and granddaughters Alexis (Jacob) Wofford, and Anestasia Gwin. Also, her brother Jeff Treganza (Christopher Coon) and sister, Lisa Ruskosky (Jason Ruskosky and Chelsea Burns).

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com







