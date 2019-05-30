Carr, Betty A. Age 80 of Mauston

Betty A. Carr 80 of Mauston passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, WI with her family at her side.

Betty was born in Mauston the daughter of Fred and Hazel (Johnson) Howland on November 19, 1938.

Betty loved Jesus and was a member of Light House Church in New Lisbon for over 20 years.

Betty is survived by her children Theresa (Reynolds) Appell of New Lisbon, Bruce Manthey of Mauston, Roger (Jackie) Manthey of Mauston, Russ Manthey of Mauston, Michelle (Justin) Stark of Columbus, 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, her siblings Donna (Harvey) Hammond of Mequon, Bonnie (Russ) LaMarche of Grand Marsh, Molly Southworth of Mauston, Fritzi (Allen) Jessen of Camp Douglas, Linda (Gerald)Carr of Mauston, and 19 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her twin children, and a daughter, her parents Fred and Hazel Howland, her siblings Bert Howland, Margie Hocut, Darlene Skalak, and Kathy Howland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Hustler Community Hall.

A potluck meal will follow the message which Betty looked forward to every Sunday! Please join us to celebrate this wonderful life.

