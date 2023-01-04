Carlson, Connie Marie Age 75 of Friendship

Connie Marie (Sollinger) Carlson, age 75, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Arbor View Court in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Connie was born August 28, 1947 in Downers Grove, Illinois to Robert and Mary (Horning) Bush. She grew up and graduated from Downers Grove High School. Connie married Ron Carlson, October of 1970 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Adams, Wisconsin. Shortly thereafter they opened Carlson’s Keg on Castle Rock Lake until 1979. Connie co-founded Main Street Station in Adams with Kay Cwikla and in 1985 opened Carlson’s Rustic Ridge with her husband Ron. In 1990, Connie founded Splash Waterfront Bar and later Blossom Shop in Friendship. Connie continued to work until her health problems wouldn’t allow.

Connie loved to host gatherings, travel, arts and crafts and all of her customers that turned into family over her life long career in hospitality.

Connie was always known for her delicious soups, welcoming spirit, contagious laugh and thoughtfulness.

Memorials may be directed in Connie’s memory to Alzheimer’s awareness.

Connie was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary Bush; brother, Richard Bush; and sister, Katherine Wood.

Survivors:

Son: Rick (Brianna) Carlson of Friendship

Daughter: Kim (Nic Marzahl) Carlson of Friendship

Bonus Son Evan Sollinger of Wisconsin Rapids

Grandchildren: Adelaide Carlson and Henrik Carlson of Friendship

Further survived by other relatives and many good friends.



