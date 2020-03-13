Carlie Beaudin’s killer will spend life in mental hospital

The man who beat a nurse to death in Milwaukee last year will spend the rest of his life in a mental hospital. A judge sentenced Kenneth Freeman Thursday to a life sentence for Carlie Beaudin’s death. Freeman was originally declared unfit for trial, but a jury eventually found him not guilty by reason of […]

Source: WRN.com





