Carle, Richard “Dick”, age 78 of New Lisbon
Richard “Dick” Carle age 78 of New Lisbon passed away peacefully on Saturday February 3rd at Serenity House in Tomah. A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday February 17th from 1pm – 4pm with a short memorial service at 1pm with visitation to follow at Bethany Lutheran Church in New Lisbon.
Source: WRJC.com
