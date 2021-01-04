Carjacking suspect who crashed into, killed 2 Omro siblings identified as Reginald Harris
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Reginald Harris, 47, of Orlando was identified as the suspect whose actions led to the crash on I-95 that killed Domynick and Danycka Milis.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Assembly Democrats consider skipping state inauguration because of the lack of a mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM
All of Wisconsin's Assembly Republicans have already been sworn in under a process that lawyers have determined passes legal muster.
-
Wisconsin Democrats skipping state inauguration as they clash with Republicans over...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 4, 2021 at 6:46 PM
The Legislature will kick off its session Monday with an inauguration unlike any before it, with some senators planning to participate by video and Assembly Democrats skipping the event.
-
Carjacking suspect who crashed into, killed 2 Omro siblings identified as Reginald Harris
by The Daytona Beach News-Journal on January 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM
Reginald Harris, 47, of Orlando was identified as the suspect whose actions led to the crash on I-95 that killed Domynick and Danycka Milis.
-
Pets helped us work from home this year. Meet some of Wisconsin's furry co-workers
by Fond du Lac Reporter on January 4, 2021 at 6:36 PM
Animals that provide unconditional love can have positive effects on the emotional and physical well-being of their owners, especially in a pandemic.
-
Ethan Haley, 12, dies weeks after designing custom cleats for Aaron Jones, who wore them...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2021 at 5:44 PM
Packers running back Aaron Jones surprised Ethan Haley of Rochester, New York, with a video call to tell him he chose his cleats design.
-
Machnik, Frank John Age 95 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM
-
Humbert, Phyllis E. Age 95 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM
-
Columbia County Man Accused Of Attacking Mother, Causing Saturday Standoff
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2021 at 4:29 PM
-
Reckless Driving Leads to Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 4, 2021 at 4:28 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.