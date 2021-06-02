Carissa Huebner Joins Hatch Public Library Staff
Carissa Huebner is excited to join Hatch Public Library as the new Youth Services Librarian. Originally from the Mauston area, Carissa has been working in education prior to accepting this position at the library. She looks forward to instilling a love of reading in kids and furthering the library’s mission of serving the community!
Source: WRJC.com
-
