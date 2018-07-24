Car Vs Buggy Accident Takes Place in Vernon County  

A car vs. Amish horse and buggy accident occurred on July 24, 2018 at 7:33 a.m. The accident occurred on County Road O, north of State Highway 56, in the Town of Harmony.

Cheryl Proctor, age 62, of rural Genoa, WI, was southbound on County Road O. Samual Miller, age 34, and Daniel Mast, age 17, both of rural Genoa, were riding in an Amish buggy, southbound on County Road O. Proctor reported the sun was directly in her eyes and she did not see the Amish buggy. Proctor tried to avoid the crash by swerving away from the buggy, but was unable avoid it. The crash detached the buggy from the horse.

The horse sustained a cut to a hind leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Both Miller and Mast were thrown from the buggy and sustained injuries. The buggy left the roadway and went down an embankment and struck some trees. Proctor was uninjured during the crash and was wearing a seat belt. Both Mast and Miller were transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com

