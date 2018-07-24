Car Vs Buggy Accident Takes Place in Vernon County
A car vs. Amish horse and buggy accident occurred on July 24, 2018 at 7:33 a.m. The accident occurred on County Road O, north of State Highway 56, in the Town of Harmony.
Cheryl Proctor, age 62, of rural Genoa, WI, was southbound on County Road O. Samual Miller, age 34, and Daniel Mast, age 17, both of rural Genoa, were riding in an Amish buggy, southbound on County Road O. Proctor reported the sun was directly in her eyes and she did not see the Amish buggy. Proctor tried to avoid the crash by swerving away from the buggy, but was unable avoid it. The crash detached the buggy from the horse.
The horse sustained a cut to a hind leg and is expected to make a full recovery. Both Miller and Mast were thrown from the buggy and sustained injuries. The buggy left the roadway and went down an embankment and struck some trees. Proctor was uninjured during the crash and was wearing a seat belt. Both Mast and Miller were transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare.
Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kewaunee County merges Zoning with Land and Water Conservation Department4 hours ago
- New hearing loss support group established in Door County4 hours ago
- Police logs: American Eagle stolen4 hours ago
- Stingl: Old and crippled dog sat vigil three days when its owner died. Now he needs a home...5 hours ago
- PolitiFact: Nicholson on Flip-O-Meter5 hours ago
- Ritz and Goldfish crackers recalled for possible salmonella contamination6 hours ago
- 17,645 people have signed a petition to drink liquid from the black sarcophagus6 hours ago
- Residents and board members plan to discuss cannabis oil legalization6 hours ago
- State Farm Fields Still Dry After Recent Showers6 hours ago
- Farm Bureau’s PAC Backs Mixon for State Assembly6 hours ago
- Entries Due Soon for WHA Summer Champion Show6 hours ago
- Juneau County Sheriff Sales6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.