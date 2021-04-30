Car v Tree Accident Near Cashton

On April 27, 2021 at 3:11 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified about a single vehicle crash east of Cashton on Carlson Ridge Road. Edward D. Bethhauser, age 64, of rural Westby reported that he began sneezing. Bethhauser was unable to control his vehicle. The Bethauser vehicle left the roadway, hitting a fence, small trees, and coming to rest after hittting a large tree approximately 100 feet off the road. Bethhauser was able to free himself from the wreckage. Area residents heard the crash and came to provide help.

Edward Bethauser was checked out by Cashton 1st Responders and Lafarge Ambulance Service for minor injuries. Bethhauser refused transportion to the hospital.

Bethauser was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Source: WRJC.com







