Car v Tractor Accident

On October 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:40 pm, the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call of a car and tractor crash on County rd J, in the Township of Franklin.

Kathryn Obrien , 62, of rural Soldiers Grove was traveling south on County RD J. The driver of the tractor was also traveling south and slowing to turn onto Green Acres RD when OBrien’s vehicle collided into the back of the tractor. The airbag was deployed on OBrien’s vehicle. Both parties were evaluated on scene by Tri-State Ambulance and the Viroqua First Responders.

The tractor operator was later taken by private vehicle for injuries sustained.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was the Viroqua Fire Department, Viroqua First Responders, and Tri-State Ambulance.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.