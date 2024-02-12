Car V Deer Accident in Town of Greenwood

A car versus deer accident on February 9th at 9:00pm. Anthony Olenik, age 44 of Valparaiso, Indiana was operating his vehicle traveling west on County Road EE at Wood Road in the Township of Greenwood, when he struck a deer. There were four total occupants and each were checked over by the Hillsboro Emergency Medical Service but refused further treatment. Assisting at the scene was the Hillsboro Police Department and the Hillsboro Fire Department and Ambulance Service.

