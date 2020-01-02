Car Keys Lead to Disturbance in Downtown Mauston

A New Lisbon man is facing charges after attacking a woman over missing keys. On December 27th Mauston Police were dispatched to a Mauston tavern for a disturbance. Allegedly multiple males took a females purse and one of them placed her in a chokehold. The reporting party met authorities and pointed to the parking lot behind the tavern. Authorities made contact with 43 year old Chad Paschke. Multiple witnesses had saw Paschke placing the woman in the chokehold. Authorities also made contact with the woman who said Paschke was chasing after her alleging she had keys to his vehicle in her purse. She denied having the keys and Paschke placed her in a chokehold. Paschke faces charges of Strangulation & Suffocation and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.