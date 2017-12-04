Car crashes into State Capitol building

The Wisconsin State Capitol building is no worse for wear, after being hit by a car this weekend. Madison Police say a car ran into the wall on the east side of the 100 year-old Capitol building at about 7:30 on Saturday night. A Department of Administration spokesperson says it appears the driver experienced a […]

Source: WRN.com

