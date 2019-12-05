Candidates set for 7th CD primary

The special election for the 7th Congressional District will have a primary on both sides. Two Democrats and two Republicans have both qualified to run in the election coming next year. Republican state senator Tom Tiffany will face Jason Church, a veteran and aide to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. On the Democrats side, Wausau School […]

