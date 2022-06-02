Candidates file for 2022 midterms crucial to deciding Congress majority, political balance statewide

This will be the first election to use Wisconsin’s new 10-year maps for the U.S. House and state legislative races. Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate.

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.