Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary
Eight Republicans are running in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Republican Bryan Steil joins House Democrats in vote to codify same-sex marriage
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2022 at 2:02 AM
Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil joined Democrats Tuesday in voting to codify same-sex marriage. The rest of the GOP delegation opposed the bill.
-
Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City follows long list of major non-Packers events at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Lambeau Field is more than home to the Green Bay Packers. It's played host to other athletic events, concerts and more.
-
De Pere man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 1997 sexual abuse of teenager in Appleton
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 8:08 PM
The abuse happened between October and December 1997 in Appleton, according to the criminal complaint. Allegations were reported in June 2021.
-
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg among big donors to campaign of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM
Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, were among 31 people who gave Evers the maximum $20,000 donation allowed under law.
-
Stevens Point PD quashes viral Facebook sex trafficking rumor
by Raymond Neupert on July 19, 2022 at 7:09 PM
The Stevens Point police department is having to stamp down a rumor about sex trafficking that went viral on Facebook last week. The post claimed that 5 girls had been drugged and kidnapped at a local nightclub. Assistant Chief Mike Rottier says it […]
-
Governor candidate Tim Michels criticizes Foxconn deal after making millions on the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM
Republican Gov. Candidate Tim Michels criticizes the Foxconn renegotiation and original deal. His company made millions on roads for the project.
-
Wisconsin governor election updates: Tim Michels' releases economic plan, wants to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM
Four Republican candidates are competing to challenge Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's election. Here are the latest developments.
-
Looking for merchandise for the Bayern-Man City soccer match at Lambeau Field? The...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 4:55 PM
Bayern Munich and Manchester City face off July 23 and Lambeau Field and the Packers Pro Shop is stocking related merchandise.
-
Barn destroyed in blaze but fire departments save nearby house Monday evening in Lawrence
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 19, 2022 at 4:39 PM
A house was saved from a nearby barn fire Monday evening on Lawrence Drive thanks to area fire departments, said Lawrence Fire Chief Kurt Minten.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.