Candidate Q&A: 11th Senate District
Profiles of candidates vying for public office in November.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Ron Johnson to Make Stop in Mauston on October 31st
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM
-
Local WIAA Sectional Semi-Final Volleyball and Soccer Scores from Thursday 10/27
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM
-
Wonewoc-Center Juices Plum City/Elmwood Earns Trip To Sectional Final in Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
-
'I want to serve': Tim Michels hopes to translate business success into leading Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Tim Michels has gone from the low-key co-owner of the state's largest construction company to seeking to defeat Gov. Tony Evers in a tight election.
-
Tony Evers as a child watched his dad combat a deadly disease plaguing society. In 2020,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 2:30 PM
Gov. Tony Evers faces a challenge from Republican Tim Michels in a tight race in which the coronavirus pandemic continues to reverberate.
-
Owner of Cockloft Vintage finds home On Broadway for vintage goods, clothing store
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM
Owner Tina Kelly moves from mental health industry to vintage clothing, goods store in downtown Green Bay.
-
Abortion, crime and testy exchanges: Takeaways from the Wisconsin Attorney General debate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM
Attorney General candidates incumbent Josh Kaul and Republican challenger Eric Toney squared off in their lone debate of the campaign.
-
Wisconsin is voting. Here's what to know about voting and ballot access in 2022
by USA TODAY on October 28, 2022 at 12:33 PM
The race for governor in the battleground state is a toss-up. While Sen. Ron Johnson faces a tough reelection battle as the GOP seeks Senate control.
