Candidate Profile: Current Issues Facing The City

The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will look different no matter what happens on April 4, but the current issues the city faces now could stay the same. Five of the eight candidates running for office visited with DoorCountyDailyNews.com to discuss which key issues they would like to tackle.

District 1 incumbent Kelly Catarozoli says the unique combination of heavy industry and residential areas in her part of the city bring different challenges but believes the quality of roads needs to be addressed.

District 3 incumbent David Ward says the city needs to pay attention to its population, which has dropped 500 residents in recent years and is only getting older.

District 5 candidate Brian Peterson believes the west side waterfront redevelopment could lead to more city growth and jobs in the future.

Write-in candidate for District 5 Barbara Allman says the city needs to do more to attract and retain a qualified workforce to fill the available jobs.

District 7 candidate Laurel Hauser believes the focus should be on the waterfront and how the city can heal after a tenuous time.

Candidates Dan Wiegand and Joe McMahon did not respond to phone calls made by DoorCountyDailyNews.com, while Martha Beller would not consent to being recorded. You can listen to the full interview with the other candidates by reading this story online.