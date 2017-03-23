Candidate Profile: Current Issues Facing The City
By Tim Kowols
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will look different no matter what happens on April 4, but the current issues the city faces now could stay the same. Five of the eight candidates running for office visited with DoorCountyDailyNews.com to discuss which key issues they would like to tackle.
District 1 incumbent Kelly Catarozoli says the unique combination of heavy industry and residential areas in her part of the city bring different challenges but believes the quality of roads needs to be addressed.
District 3 incumbent David Ward says the city needs to pay attention to its population, which has dropped 500 residents in recent years and is only getting older.
District 5 candidate Brian Peterson believes the west side waterfront redevelopment could lead to more city growth and jobs in the future.
Write-in candidate for District 5 Barbara Allman says the city needs to do more to attract and retain a qualified workforce to fill the available jobs.
District 7 candidate Laurel Hauser believes the focus should be on the waterfront and how the city can heal after a tenuous time.
Candidates Dan Wiegand and Joe McMahon did not respond to phone calls made by DoorCountyDailyNews.com, while Martha Beller would not consent to being recorded. You can listen to the full interview with the other candidates by reading this story online.
Source: DoorCountyDailyNews.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Some of the youngest opioid victims are curious toddlers47 mins ago
- Candidate Profile: Current Issues Facing The City1 hour ago
- Everest Metro officer, 3 others dead in shooting2 hours ago
- Law enforcements, SWAT teams respond to a shooter in Schofield2 hours ago
- Community reacts to rampage3 hours ago
- Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin town3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game3 hours ago
- Emergency responders show support for fallen Everest Metro officer3 hours ago
- Weston church holds vigil in wake of shooting4 hours ago
- How shootings in Rothschild, Schofield unfolded4 hours ago
- Speech wars6 hours ago
- Gallagher unsure of vote on healthcare repeal8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.