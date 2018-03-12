Candidate Forums Announced for Local Contested Races
The WRJC.com News Department has announced a series of Candidate Forums in advance of the upcoming spring elections. The Forum details are as follows:
- New Lisbon School Board Candidate Forum, Monday, March 26th, New Lisbon High School Library
- Juneau County Circuit Court Judge Candidate Forum, Tuesday, March 27th, Hatch Public Library
- New Lisbon Mayoral Candidate Forum, Wednesday, March 28th, New Lisbon City Hall
- Mauston School Board Candidate Forum, Thursday, March 29th, Hatch Public Library
Each of the Forums will begin at 6:30pm and last approximately 90 minutes. Each Forum will be broadcast LIVE on NOW 92oneFM, on its internet stream, and its smartphone apps. The public is invited to attend the Forums. Forum attendees will not be permitted to ask questions directly of the Candidates during the Forum. All are invited to submit questions in advance via email to news@wrjc.com or via USPS mail to the station at WRJC News Department, N5240 Fairway Lane, Mauston, WI 53948. Please make sure to detail which Forum your submitted questions are intended for. Questions will also be solicited by the sponsors and area news organizations in advance of the Forum. All questions will then be compiled by the WRJC News Department, edited, rewritten, and organized. Questions will not be shared with anyone, or either Candidate prior to the Forum. The Moderator will pose all questions to the Candidates. The Juneau County Anti-Domestic Violence Coalition is a co-sponsor for the Judicial Candidate Forum. If any other organization wants to co-sponsor any of the Forums, please contact Jim Murphy at jim@wrjc.com.
