Candidate Derrick Van Orden said earmarks would 'open the door to corruption.' In Congress, he's seeking $73 million
The Wisconsin Republican appears to have changed his mind on the federal spending lawmakers can direct to projects in their home districts.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Ott, Robert J. Age 68 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on May 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM
-
Cudahy's move to science of reading curriculum hasn't been easy, but test scores are...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM
"The ones who were struggling the hardest (to read) are the ones who are breaking through the most," said parent and school board member Kari Durr-Castillo.
-
Want to swim this summer at Duck Creek Quarry in Howard? Here is how non-residents can...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Duck Creek Quarry access will be limited to village residents and members of up to 250 non-resident families.
-
About 500 tribal spearfishers are fishing Wisconsin's lakes this spring. Here's what to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM
'This is my culture, this is my tradition and this is who I am,' says tribal spearfisher William Poupart, a member of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe.
-
Candidate Derrick Van Orden said earmarks would 'open the door to corruption.' In...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM
The Wisconsin Republican appears to have changed his mind on the federal spending lawmakers can direct to projects in their home districts.
-
Five reasons to celebrate National Bike Month on Stevens Point's Green Circle Trail
by Stevens Point Journal on May 8, 2023 at 10:05 AM
It's been a must-do for local residents who love cycling, walking, running, bird-watching, cross-country skiing and nature in general.
-
Three farmers markets in Door County open in May. Here's when, where and what they offer
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Most communities in Door County host famers markets throughout the summer, but three of them get an early start by opening in May.
-
Oconto florist lets the flowers guide her work at Secret Garden Floral Design
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM
Stephanie Schoel said when she begins arranging flowers she lets them tell her which way it wants to go rather than going in with a preplanned idea.
-
St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy shot, killed after responding to drunk driving incident
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2023 at 2:24 AM
A St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed in the Township of Glenwood after responding to a report of a potential drunk driver.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.