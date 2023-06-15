Canadian wildfire smoke gives Minnesota city the worst air in the US
St. Paul, Minnesota, has the worst air quality in the United States as smoke from massive Canadian wildfires drifts across the state. It comes a week after similar smoke blanketed the northeastern U.S. The Star-Tribune reported the smoke was also…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Notice anything missing in 2024 RNC logo? Check Wisconsin's thumb.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 2:51 AM
The logo includes Milwaukee spelled in blue, the party's elephant mascot, five stars and the outline of the Badger State. And one teeny mistake.
-
Legislature passes bill aimed at averting Milwaukee financial crisis, lifting aid to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 2:28 AM
The bill boosts funding to local governments and includes a series of policy provisions aimed at Milwaukee and communities across the state.
-
Member suspected of filming youth participant in locker room of the West Side YMCA in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 1:26 AM
Greater Green Bay YMCA said it is working with the Brown County Sheriff's Office and banned the member from the YMCA.
-
Great Lakes cruise ship returns to Green Bay for second straight year
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2023 at 12:47 AM
The Ocean Navigator docked in Leicht Park in downtown Green Bay on Wednesday morning. Its passengers will spend the day exploring Green Bay attractions.
-
Evers says he won’t sign budget with massive cut to UW System
by bhague@wrn.com on June 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM
Governor Tony Evers said Wednesday that he won’t sign a state budget that includes a big cut to the UW System. The $32 million cut from Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature is equivalent to what the UW had projected for Diversity, Equity […]
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he would veto state budget if Republicans advance $32 million cut to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM
Speaker Robin Vos told reporters he was weighing the cut to the UW System as a way to defund diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
-
Wisconsin Elections Commission chairman will seek vote on top administrator's future
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 7:47 PM
With Meagan Wolfe's future in limbo, she urges a path forward with professional leadership in the face of upcoming high-profile elections.
-
As battles over Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline grind on, tribes fear Great Lakes, treaty...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM
Activists say that the Line 5 pipeline is a great threat to the Great Lakes. They are now calling on the Biden administration to shut it down.
-
Judge denies motion to suppress Taylor Schabusiness statement to police in beheading case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM
Judge denies Taylor Schabusiness' attorney attempt to supress statements made to police and evidence collected at her apartment and from a minivan.
