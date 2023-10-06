Canadian cow Shakira named Supreme Champion at World Dairy Expo in Madison
The World Dairy Expo wrapped up Friday with the Parade of Champions, which includes all the week’s dairy champions.
Local Prep Football Games from Friday 10/5
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2023 at 3:54 AM
SBC Volleyball Classic: #8 Wonewoc-Center at # 2 Royall
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2023 at 8:04 PM
Johnson and Fitzgerald support Jim Jordan for House Speaker
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Two Wisconsin Republicans support congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker. Both U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and 5th District Congressman Scott Fitzgerald released statements supporting the Ohio Republican for the job. I can’t think of a better […]
Kaul joins coalition urging ADA updates
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2023 at 7:04 PM
A call to update the Americans With Disabilities Act. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and a coalition of 11 Attorney Generals are encouraging the U.S. Department of Justice to adopt proposed rules to make it easier for individuals with […]
Royal Bank President & CEO, Dan Ravenscroft, Elected to ICBA Federal Delegate Board for...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2023 at 5:13 PM
Reedsburg Area Medical Center ranks 38th in the nation as Best Places to Work in...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/5
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM
Wonewoc-Center Sweeps Rivals in Double Dual Conference Action
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM
Republican bills target World Naked Bike Ride in Madison
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM
This year’s Madison edition of the World Naked Bike Ride took place in June. Now it’s the subject of proposed legislation at the Capitol. A 10-year-old participated in this year’s ride, and a photo showing her was apparently posted […]
