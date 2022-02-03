Can your employer stop you from taking a new job? Here's what national experts say about ThedaCare's 'deeply unusual' labor lawsuit
Employment law experts say Wisconsin legal drama was “deeply unusual” and question Judge Mark McGinnis’ restraining order decision.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Can your employer stop you from taking a new job? Here's what national experts say about...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Employment law experts say Wisconsin legal drama was "deeply unusual" and question Judge Mark McGinnis' restraining order decision.
-
So you can dance? With addition of this class, East High's Fine Arts Institute meets...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Music, visual arts, literary arts, theater, and now dance are all available to East High students.
-
Photos: Green Bay East Students chassé their way into the Fine Arts Institute curriculum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Dance Director Esrom Williams instructs his students during the Performance Dance course at Green Bay East High School
-
Kelly Luberda of De Pere has had to adjust her life due to long COVID
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Kelly Luberda gets ready for work on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home in De Pere, with a routine that's been altered by long COVID.
-
'Numerous' Green Bay, Fox Valley banks were targeted by Atlanta-based scammers who stole...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 2:48 AM
Green Bay and Fox Valley banks were scammed out of $160,000 by Atlanta couple who stole, altered checks, then paid people small amounts to cash them
-
Wisconsin attorney for Trump campaign one of first known to learn of fake elector...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 3, 2022 at 2:37 AM
Attorney Jim Troupis received a memo on Nov. 18, 2020, outlining the strategy — the same day Troupis filed paperwork to begin ballot recounts.
-
Green Bay City Council puts off decision on 'green' infrastructure, demands proof it will...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 3, 2022 at 1:01 AM
City staff proposed three projects using federal aid, but some council members worried the work would create more flooding problems than it fixes.
-
De Pere couple among 4 northeastern Wisconsin residents indicted on federal wire fraud...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2022 at 11:33 PM
De Pere resident Chad Schampers also faces separate indictments alleging he used federal "Paycheck Protection Program" loan money to purchase a home.
-
Wisconsin reports fewer than 300 COVID-19 intensive care patients for the first time in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 2, 2022 at 11:27 PM
This is the first time ICU patients fell below 300 in Wisconsin since Nov. 12.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.