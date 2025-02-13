Can suspending a cage-free egg law solve the soaring price problem? Nevada takes a crack at it
Record high egg prices prompted Nevada lawmakers to unanimously back suspending their cage-free egg law, but the six other states with similar laws in effect have shown no sign of dropping them even if it might help lower grocery bills.…
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 14, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Bipartisan bill would expand Medical Assistance coverage for new moms (MADISON) At the Capitol, a bipartisan bill would expand Medical Assistance coverage for postpartum women. The bill would extend Medicaid coverage for mothers from 60 days to a […]
Carter, Ellamae Esther Age 94 of California & Formerly of Hustler
by WRJC WebMaster on February 13, 2025 at 4:10 PM
Ellamae Esther Carter entered this world on September 29, 1930 in Hustler, Wisconsin and departed iton February 7, 2025 in Goleta, California. She spent her childhood on her parents, Norman and OsaOlson’s, farm until graduating from New Lisbon […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM
First of two audits on Milwaukee Public Schools’ performance commissioned by Governor Evers released (MADISON) A critical assessment of Milwaukee Public School performance. The first of two audits Governor Tony Evers commissioned for the […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 13, 2025 at 12:02 PM
The Bucks head into the all-star break with a win, getting past Minnesota – Pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at Brewers spring training today and Brandon Woodruff is excited to get going. He’ll pitch to […]
Wisconsin AM News Summar
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on February 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM
One man dead, one officer wounded in Wednesday shooting (MILWAUKEE) One person is dead and a Milwaukee police office is wounded in a Wednesday shooting. Milwaukee police chief Jeffrey Norman says the department was called out just before noon for a […]
Campfire Kevin to entertain at Terrace Heights Retirement Community
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 6:03 PM
On Tuesday, February 18 at 2 pm, Campfire Kevin will be performing at Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston. Kevin entertains his audience by playing those well-known campfire tunes that have been loved for years. He sings, he plays […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/11
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:50 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 81 Adams-Friendship 41 Royall 72 Wonewoc-Center 29 (Layla Marty 19points) Necedah 32 Brookwood 27 (Hannah Hunkins 11points) Bangor 63 New Lisbon 27 Cashton 44 Hillsboro 41 Altoona 52 Tomah 38 Wisconsin Dells 85 Wautoma 13 […]
Hot Start Lifts Bangor Boys by New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:49 PM
The Bangor Cardinals got off to a fast start and never looked back in an 81-53 victory over New Lisbon Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Boys Basketball action. Bangor had early leads of 10-0 and 20-2, the Rockets got back within 13 but that was […]
Mauston Girls Blast Adams-Friendship with Hot Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on February 12, 2025 at 4:48 PM
The Mauston girls handled things Tuesday night as they went 10-19 from beyond the 3 point arc and cruised to a 81-41 win at Adams=Friendship. Transition basketball was on display with multiple run outs leading to Bre Heller topping all scorers with […]
