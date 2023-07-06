Can he do that? Tony Evers followed a Wisconsin tradition when he increased school aid for 402 years.
Tony Evers crafted a four-century school aid extension by striking a hyphen and a “20” from a reference to the 2024-25 school year.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM
When Gov. Tony Evers used his veto pen to eliminate two numbers and a hyphen to support education for the next 402 years, it had Wisconsin politics trending Wednesday.
UW-led team of astrophysicists identifies invisible 'ghost particles' in Milky Way using...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 2:40 PM
The team of scientists previously observed neutrinos in two other galaxies powered by giant black holes, but never the Milky Way.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM
In signing the state budget, Gov. Tony Evers used his broad partial veto powers to make permanent annual per-pupil increases for public schools.
by Raymond Neupert on July 6, 2023 at 2:12 PM
Democrat Governor Tony Evers has used the line-item veto to give Wisconsin school districts their largest base revenue increase in history. “I have also used my broad veto authority to provide school districts with predictable long-term […]
Schabusiness' lawyer asks again for new competency exam, also seeks to delay trial
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM
The case is currently scheduled to go to trial July 24-28, with jury selection scheduled for 1 p.m. July 21.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM
Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers, crafted a four-century school aid extension by striking a hyphen and a "20" from a reference to the 2024-25 school year.
Gov. Tony Evers issued 51 partial vetoes to the state budget. Here's what they do.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM
Evers' partial veto powers allow him to remove words, numbers and sentences from the budget. The authority is among the most expansive in the U.S.
State budget includes funding for Nitschke bridge fixes and one in southern Brown County....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 6, 2023 at 10:05 AM
Gov. Tony Evers signed the $99 billion two-year state budget Wednesday morning in Madison.
A startup is helping Froedtert Health remove barriers to behavioral health care. Here's...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on July 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Through a new partnership, 30 providers in Manitowoc and Sheboygan counties are cutting time and costs to access behavioral health care.
