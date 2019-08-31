Campaign to lure young workers abides despite budget slight
Despite not receiving a $10 million request in Gov. Tony Evers' budget, the campaign begun under Gov. Scott Walker will continue
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Incarcerated parents learn to stay in contact with children7 hours ago
- Campaign to lure young workers abides despite budget slight7 hours ago
- Weather across Wisconsin to remain calm, pleasant through Labor Day weekend11 hours ago
- Health Groups Applaud Lawmakers for Bill to Raise the Tobacco Sales Age to 2118 hours ago
- Tiber, Ellen Alice Age 79 of Hustler2 days ago
- Robin Vos – Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispu...2 days ago
- Vander Veldens Selling Whispering Pines Tree Business2 days ago
- Petrowski Among Possible Contenders for Duffy’s Seat2 days ago
- Midwest Champion Sheepdog Trials this Weekend2 days ago
- Health officials warn: stop vaping THC products2 days ago
- JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle3 days ago
- Attorneys for Cephus’ accusers say their clients have been threatened on social media3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.