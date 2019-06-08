Camp Douglas Woman Faces More Drug Charges In Juneau County

33 Year old Tara Scott of Camp Douglas is making the news again. We reported on her last week for selling drugs to a confidential informant. A New Lisbon Police Officer recognized Scott driving in New Lisbon. The officer knew she did not have a valid license and knew she was a suspect illegal drug activity. The officer conducted a traffic stop. Scott began yelling at the officer telling him she was in a hurry due sick child that was allegedly at the Rochester Hospital. The officer did not believe her because of the way she was dressed and also she was not driving in the direction of Rochester. The officer believed she had the appearance of someone who had just “snorted” illegal drugs. He also noticed a gem bag with cut pill on the passenger seat. Scott was transported to the Juneau County jail. She was strip searched there, where authorities found THC on her and also a bag of methamphetamine that she pulled out of the back of her pants. Scott is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possess of THC, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Source: WRJC.com





