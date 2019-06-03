Camp Douglas Woman Faces Charges of Selling Methamphetamine

A 33 year old Camp Douglas woman is facing 2 counts of Manufacture/Deliver Methamphetamine after selling to a confidential informant on April 30th. An informant purchased .4grams of meth for $40 and also would later purchase an eight ball of meth for $100. The sell took place in New Lisbon. Authorities took possession of the drugs and placed them into evidence.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.