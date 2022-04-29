Camp Douglas VFW To Hold 1st Annual “Day of Service”
On Saturday May 7th the Camp Douglas Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10911 & Auxiliary will hold their 1st Annual “Day of Service”.
The Camp Douglas Memorial VFW & Auxiliary will be partnering with the Juneau County ADRC for a “Day of Service” for the community members living in the Camp Douglas, Hustler and New Lisbon Communities. The Day of Service is to help individuals who are age 60 and over or living with a disability with day to day tasks that participants would otherwise not be able to complete.
A FREE Community Dinner for eligible participants and volunteers will be held at 5pm at the Camp Douglas Village Hall, at 304 Center Street Camp Douglas, WI 54618.
To Sign Up for “Day of Service” or to volunteer contact the ADRC at 608-847-9371,
