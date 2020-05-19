Camp Douglas Memorial Day Services Cancelled

Earl Gulligan American Legion Post 133 Camp Douglas has cancelled Memorial Day Services for May 25th due to Covid 19 virus safety concerns. Prior to Memorial Day, Commander Everett Burdick and Post 133 members will place American Flags on the graves of Veterans in our area cemeteries to honor them for their service to our Country.

Post 133 Camp Douglas’s Annual Raffle was held on May 17th. Winners were 1st place – Everett Burdick, Camp Douglas, Wi. $600, 2nd place Audrey Sarver, Reno NV, and 3rd Place Josh Pfaff, New Lisbon, Wisconsin. $300.

Everette Burdick donated his winnings back to Post 133 to be used to purchase trusses for a new handicapped ramp.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.