Camp Douglas Man Facing 5th OWI In Juneau County

Erick M. Hanson, 56, of Camp Douglas was arrested on Sept. 27th in the Town of Orange after a Juneau County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle without working headlights or tail lights.

While trying to pull over, Hanson entered a ditch instead of the shoulder of the road. The deputy approached the vehicle and requested Hanson to turn down music. He responded with slow, slurred speech. On initial contact, it was noted that the driver had glassy eyes and emitted an odor of intoxicants. The deputy told Hanson why he had conducted the traffic stop and Hanson gave an explanation about the lights, stating that a toggle switch had broke.

While asking if Hanson had been drinking, the deputy observed an empty beer can in the back seat of the vehicle. Hanson said he had just been out joy riding and the beer can was from a prior location. He also did not have a license on him and made up multiple stories as to where his ID was. The deputy got Hanson to admit that his license was suspended/revoked.

The deputy asked if Hanson would participate in field sobriety tests to determine if it was safe for him to drive. He agreed but could not keep his balance while exiting the vehicle. He had 6 out of 6 indicators of impairment and submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of a .0124.

He was taken to Juneau County Jail and charged with his 5th Offense OWI, Bail Jumping, and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due To Alc/Contr Subst/Refusal).

It was found that Hanson had prior records including reduced driving stats, a previous OWI with 2 convictions for Operating While Revoked, a 0.02 prohibited alcohol content restriction, and multiple OWI’S.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.