Camp Douglas Man Facing 5th OWI In Juneau County
Erick M. Hanson, 56, of Camp Douglas was arrested on Sept. 27th in the Town of Orange after a Juneau County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle without working headlights or tail lights.
While trying to pull over, Hanson entered a ditch instead of the shoulder of the road. The deputy approached the vehicle and requested Hanson to turn down music. He responded with slow, slurred speech. On initial contact, it was noted that the driver had glassy eyes and emitted an odor of intoxicants. The deputy told Hanson why he had conducted the traffic stop and Hanson gave an explanation about the lights, stating that a toggle switch had broke.
While asking if Hanson had been drinking, the deputy observed an empty beer can in the back seat of the vehicle. Hanson said he had just been out joy riding and the beer can was from a prior location. He also did not have a license on him and made up multiple stories as to where his ID was. The deputy got Hanson to admit that his license was suspended/revoked.
The deputy asked if Hanson would participate in field sobriety tests to determine if it was safe for him to drive. He agreed but could not keep his balance while exiting the vehicle. He had 6 out of 6 indicators of impairment and submitted to a preliminary breath test with a result of a .0124.
He was taken to Juneau County Jail and charged with his 5th Offense OWI, Bail Jumping, and Operating While Revoked (Rev Due To Alc/Contr Subst/Refusal).
It was found that Hanson had prior records including reduced driving stats, a previous OWI with 2 convictions for Operating While Revoked, a 0.02 prohibited alcohol content restriction, and multiple OWI’S.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Sen. Ron Johnson sends letter criticizing health officials as biased against COVID...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM
Twenty-one GOP colleagues signed Sen. Ron Johnson letter, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado.
-
Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman, head of Republican review of Wisconsin election,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 6:55 PM
"Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work," Gableman said.
-
A New Lisbon Man Arrested For 1st Offense Of Violating Bond
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2021 at 5:21 PM
-
Gableman tells Green Bay officials he plans to subpoena 5 Wisconsin mayors in election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 5:21 PM
The attorney leading a partisan election review announced Tuesday he was subpoenaing five Wisconsin mayors.
-
Camp Douglas Man Facing 5th OWI In Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2021 at 5:14 PM
-
Green Bay is considering developing four things on JBS's donated land. Planners believe...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 4:59 PM
Green Bay city officials expect to start their search for partners to develop 26.5 acres JBS donated to the city earlier this year. Here are four elements of the project.
-
Remains in suitcase in western Wisconsin identified as missing woman
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2021 at 4:46 PM
Authorities said DNA was used to identify Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, who was 25 at the time she was reported missing in July 2020.
-
Green Bay police: Suspect arrested, 3 children safe in kidnapping case
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM
A man got into a domestic altercation with a woman in a car. The woman was injured in the altercation and the man fled with the woman's three children still inside the car, Green Bay police said.
-
What we know and don't know about Tuesday's assault on the East River Trail in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM
A woman who went for a walk with her baby on the East River Trail was assaulted about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to De Pere police.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.