Camp Douglas Man Faces Homicide Charges In Death Of 18-Year-Old

A 37-year-old Camp Douglas man was taken into custody Monday and charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Investigators say Mark S. Josett was under the influence of meth and T-H-C when he caused a fatal crash in January 2018. Eighteen-year-old Makenzee Carpenter of Reedsburg died in the crash in La Valle. Detectives had spent the last 16 months determining that Josett was driving the vehicle and was impaired the night Carpenter was killed.

Source: WRJC.com





