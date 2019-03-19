Camp Douglas Man Arrested after Authorities find Over 23.5 Grams of Marijuana in Residence

A Camp Douglas man is facing charges after authorities conducted a search warrant on March 15th. Authorities entered the home of 18 year old Kassidy Koscal, as they entered the home they noticed Koscal walking in a hallway. Authorities were able to place Koscal under arrest without incident and transport him to the Juneau County Jail. Authorities found multiple drug related items in the residence including 23.5grams of marijuana, a digital weigh scale, a metal grinder, a bong, and a glass pipe.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.