Camp Douglas Lodge Announces MASONIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Camp Douglas Masonic Lodge 272, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation, recently presented three area high school graduates with Wisconsin Masonic Scholarships.
Each student received a grant of $500 to attend the college or technical school of his or her choice. Graduates receiving the scholarships included:
Travis Johnson graduated from Mauston High School. He is the son of Bob and Toni Johnson, Mauston, and has been accepted to attend UW-Platteville pursuing a degree in Engineering.
Kayden Yoos is a graduate of Necedah High School. He is the son of Ronald and Linda Yoos, Necedah. Kayden will attend UW-Whitewater, to earn a degree in General Management and Economics
Carisa Cleven graduated from Tomah High School. The daughter of Conrad and Debra Cleven, Kendall, she will be attending the UW-River Falls, seeking a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Education,
The three are among more than 200 Wisconsin students who are receiving similar scholarships this year. The Wisconsin Masonic Foundation and local Masonic Lodges have provided scholarships to deserving students for many years.
In addition to the scholarships, Camp Douglas Lodge, annually presents $500 Grants to elementary schools in Necedah, Mauston and Tomah school districts.
Camp Douglas Lodge is able to provide its share of the funding for these scholarships and grants through its annual Hunters Night fundraising event.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Suspect in Maryland newspaper rampage denied bail10 hours ago
- Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge’s order10 hours ago
- Marshfield woman, 28, pleads not guilty in heroin overdose death10 hours ago
- Organizers expect big turnouts Saturday for protests over Trump immigration policies10 hours ago
- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers swims with a shark for Discovery Channel's Shark We...10 hours ago
- Police logs: Woman reports salt in water jugs10 hours ago
- Fish Creek entrance staying put at Peninsula State Park11 hours ago
- Foxconn to open “innovation center” in Green Bay11 hours ago
- Camp Douglas Lodge Announces MASONIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS13 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Pictures14 hours ago
- Strivers Gymnasts Off To A Great Start At Nationals15 hours ago
- Sturgeon Bay Cal Ripken Baseball Season Over15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.