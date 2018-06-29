Camp Douglas Lodge Announces MASONIC SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS

Camp Douglas Masonic Lodge 272, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Masonic Foundation, recently presented three area high school graduates with Wisconsin Masonic Scholarships.

Each student received a grant of $500 to attend the college or technical school of his or her choice. Graduates receiving the scholarships included:

Travis Johnson graduated from Mauston High School. He is the son of Bob and Toni Johnson, Mauston, and has been accepted to attend UW-Platteville pursuing a degree in Engineering.

Kayden Yoos is a graduate of Necedah High School. He is the son of Ronald and Linda Yoos, Necedah. Kayden will attend UW-Whitewater, to earn a degree in General Management and Economics

Carisa Cleven graduated from Tomah High School. The daughter of Conrad and Debra Cleven, Kendall, she will be attending the UW-River Falls, seeking a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Education,

The three are among more than 200 Wisconsin students who are receiving similar scholarships this year. The Wisconsin Masonic Foundation and local Masonic Lodges have provided scholarships to deserving students for many years.

In addition to the scholarships, Camp Douglas Lodge, annually presents $500 Grants to elementary schools in Necedah, Mauston and Tomah school districts.

Camp Douglas Lodge is able to provide its share of the funding for these scholarships and grants through its annual Hunters Night fundraising event.

Source: WRJC.com

