CALS' Farm & Industry Short Course Goes Virtual in 2020-21
Students who are enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Science’s Farm and Industry Short Course next year will only be able to participate in the program online.
Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Wausau is up for sale for $425,000
by Wausau Daily Herald on June 17, 2020 at 11:19 AM
The Charles and Dorothy Manson house is "an excellent example of the (Usonian) style," said Peggy Veregin, of the Wisconsin Historical Society
Wisconsin Farm Support Sign-ups Exceed 3,600 on First Day
on June 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Producers of agricultural commodities in Wisconsin wasted no time applying for direct aid payments from the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.
UW-Madison Collegiate Farm Bureau Elects Officers
on June 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The Collegiate Farm Bureau group at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has elected its new officers for the next school year.
Hecker Named Select Sires' Reproductive Specialist of the Year
on June 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM
A reproductive solutions specialist with NorthStar Cooperative has been honored as the 2020 SRS Specialist of the Year.
State Holstein Farms Recognized as 'Herds of Excellence' Winners
on June 17, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The National Holstein Association has released the names of the 2019 'Herds of Excellence' award winners.
A 'perfect storm' set the stage for historic Green Bay protests over police brutality
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 11:08 PM
A pandemic, stay-at-home orders and multiple deaths in police custody set the stage for massive Black Lives Matter rallies June 6 and 7.
Green Bay man charged with trying to hire cellmate to kill witnesses in child sexual...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 9:45 PM
Laene Piontek, 32, was charged June 5 with sexually assaulting a child at a home in Ashwaubenon and was being held in the Brown County Jail.
State report says 10 residents died with COVID-19 at Country Villa Assisted Living in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM
Regulators said the facility failed to monitor residents with COVID-19 symptoms and did not follow public health guidelines.
