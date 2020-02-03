Callaway, Beulah Age 97 of Tomah

Beulah Callaway, 97, of Tomah died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Greenfield House Assisted Living, Tomah.

A Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, 12:00 Noon, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Jerry Jennings will officiate. Burial will be in the Wood Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com .

Memorials may be given in Beulah’s memory to the Greenfield House.

Source: WRJC.com





