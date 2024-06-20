California workplace safety board approves heat protections for indoor workers, excluding prisons
California’s workplace regulators passed rules that would protect indoor workers from extreme heat. The regulations would apply to workplaces such as warehouses, schools and kitchens. They would require cooling devices, access to water and cool break areas at certain temperature…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 20, 2024 at 10:25 AM
One teen dead, one teen injured, one teen in custody after shooting at Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration (MILWAUKEE) One teen is dead and another wounded from gunfire at a Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration. According to the Milwaukee County […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on June 20, 2024 at 10:14 AM
The Brewers win again, the Packers make a move, and are changes coming to the NFL’s salary cap?
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on June 20, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Groundbreaking for The Center For Black Excellence And Culture (MADISON) A big day for Madison’s and Wisconsin’s Black community. The Juneteenth Day groundbreaking begins work on The Center For Black Excellence And Culture. Center board […]
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on June 20, 2024 at 8:10 AM
The Brewers head down the California coast, a former Packers star speaks out about another, and a former Bucks player gets a big new job in LA.
Leake, Rosemary Fredricka Age 97 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:48 PM
Holton, Julie Ellen Age 47 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:40 PM
Ontario Woman Arrested After Trespassing
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:33 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:31 PM
Brauner, John Frank Age 87 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on June 19, 2024 at 5:30 PM
