California targets smash-and-grabs with $267 million program aimed at 'brazen' store thefts

California will spend $267 million to combat smash-and-grab robberies that have plagued businesses and luxury stores in the state. The grants will be distributed to 55 local law enforcement agencies and district attorney’s offices. The money will help create investigative…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.